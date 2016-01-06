loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 XS Manual.

6 Speed Manual, Full Service History, Half Leather Seats, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Electric Drivers Seat, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Privacy Glass, CD Player with Steering Wheel Controls, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking/Alarm, Bluetooth Hands Free System. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. New Timing Belt Fitted at 92000 Miles. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

  • Ad ID
    404389
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    120000 mi
£5,450

New Mills Road Garage, Hayfield
High Peak, SK22 2EU, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

