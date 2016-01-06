LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 XS 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 XS 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 80131 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Santorini Black Metallic
Full Service History, In Built Colour Sat Nav With Bluetooth, Half Leather Heated Seats., Cruise control with speed limiter, Automatic lighting control, Automatic Wipers., Auto Dim Rear View Mirror, Automatic Climate Control, Front & Rear Parking Sensors., Electric Folding Mirrors., Privacy Glass., Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Front Fog Lights., 17" Alloy Wheels, 24 Month Guarantee Available., Flexible Finance Options Available., ISOFIX child seat restraint for outer rear seats, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) and Antilock, Electronic engine deadlock immobiliser, Height Adjustable Driver Seat., 6 Speed Manual Gearbox, Four Wheel Drive, Hill Descent Control, Terrain Response, *Other Models Available:, Sport, S, SE, XS
Evans Halshaw Vauxhall Horsforth
Leeds, LS185PX, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Jan 6, 2016
Oct 31, 2017