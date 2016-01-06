LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 XS 5dr

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 XS 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 80131 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Santorini Black Metallic

Full Service History, In Built Colour Sat Nav With Bluetooth, Half Leather Heated Seats., Cruise control with speed limiter, Automatic lighting control, Automatic Wipers., Auto Dim Rear View Mirror, Automatic Climate Control, Front & Rear Parking Sensors., Electric Folding Mirrors., Privacy Glass., Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Front Fog Lights., 17" Alloy Wheels, 24 Month Guarantee Available., Flexible Finance Options Available., ISOFIX child seat restraint for outer rear seats, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) and Antilock, Electronic engine deadlock immobiliser, Height Adjustable Driver Seat., 6 Speed Manual Gearbox, Four Wheel Drive, Hill Descent Control, Terrain Response, *Other Models Available:, Sport, S, SE, XS

  • Ad ID
    407025
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    80131 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
