LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 XS 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 Td4 XS 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 95000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Blue

Freelander TD4 XS:95k miles,6 speed manual, Electric folding mirrors, Electric memory black leather seats (front arm rests). Alpine sound system, Front and rear AUX sockets, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone prep. Dual climate control, Cruise control, Front and rear parking sensors.Price includes:12 months MOT 6 months warranty Full service

  • Ad ID
    406051
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    95000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£8,250

Mike Harding Land Rover
Bovey Tracey, TQ139DS, Devon
United Kingdom

