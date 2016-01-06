LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 XS 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 Td4 XS 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 95000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Blue
Freelander TD4 XS:95k miles,6 speed manual, Electric folding mirrors, Electric memory black leather seats (front arm rests). Alpine sound system, Front and rear AUX sockets, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone prep. Dual climate control, Cruise control, Front and rear parking sensors.Price includes:12 months MOT 6 months warranty Full service
Mike Harding Land Rover
Bovey Tracey, TQ139DS, Devon
United Kingdom
Jan 6, 2016
Oct 31, 2017