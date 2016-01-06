LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 XS 5dr Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 XS 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 29149 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Corris Grey Metallic

Full Service History, In Built Colour Sat Nav With Bluetooth, Full Leather Heated Seats., Cruise Control, DAB Digital Radio, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Automatic Headlamps, 18? Alloy Wheels., Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Automatic Climate Control, LED Daytime Running Lights and Tail Lights, Electric Folding Mirrors, Push Button Start, Keyless Drive, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Electric Front and Rear Windows, Dark-Tinted Rear Windows, Speed Limiter, iPod/USB Connectivity, Front Fog Lights, 24 Month Guarantee Available., Flexible Finance Options Available., Height Adjustable Drivers seat, Automatic Gearbox, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Hill Descent Control, Terrain Response, *Other Models Available:, SE, Tech Line, XS, XE

  • Ad ID
    407026
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    29149 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
