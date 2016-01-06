LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 SE 5dr

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 SE 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 49363 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black

Cruise control, Rear parking aid, Personal telephone integration system with bluetooth, Stop/start button, USB/iPod/auxiliary input connections, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, Land Rover audio system with radio/single cd player/MP3/80W amp + 8 speakers, DAB Digital radio, Rear wash/wipe, One shot lowering/closing on front windows, LED headlamp signature, Heated windscreen + washer jets, Front fog lamps, Electric front/rear windows, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Daytime running lights, Two rear outer seat isofix location points, Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel, Rear centre armrest, Pollen filter, Luggage cover, Height adjustable driver's seat, Heated front seats, Front head restraints, Front centre console storage box, Front armrests, Auxiliary heater, Auto climate control with air filtration, 60/40 split folding rear seat, 3 rear headrests, 12V power point in luggage area, 12V power point front/rear, Design pack - Freelander 2, Trailer Stability Programme, Roll stability control, Front side airbags with curtain airbags, Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters, Emergency brake assist, Electronic parking brake, Electronic brake force distribution, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Drivers knee airbag, CBC - (Cornering brake control), ABS / hill descent control / electronic traction control, 5 x 3 point seatbelts, Robust passive engine immobilisation, Remote central locking/doors+fuel cap+tailgate, Perimeter alarm, 18" 10 spoke alloy wheels

  • Ad ID
    417484
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    49363 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
