LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 SE 4X4 5dr

Orkney Grey with Ebony Premium Leather, 1 Owner from New covered only 35k Miles! SPECIFICATION INCLUDES:- 18" Dynamic style alloy wheels(unmarked), Colour coded exterior pack, Design pack, Front fog lights, Electric folding door mirrors, Daytime running lights, LED headlamp signature, Heated windscreen, Rear parking aid, Personal telephone integration system with bluetooth, Cruise control, Land Rover audio system with radio/single cd player/MP3/80W amp + 8 speakers, DAB Digital radio, USB/iPod/auxiliary input connections, Multi function leather steering wheel, Auto climate control with air filtration, Auxiliary heater, Heated front seats, Front centre console storage box, On board computer, Remote central locking, Terrain response programme + Much More! **THIS STUNNING FACELIFT SE WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - Freshly serviced @ 35k miles : 1 Yrs MOT : On x4 Brand New tyres : Full Detailed Valet : Nationwide Executive Plus Warranty : HPI Gold Check Clear : Full Leather Book Pack : 2 Keys! **NATIONWIDE DELIVERY** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle