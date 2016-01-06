LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 HSE SUV 5dr Diesel Manual 4X4 (165 g/km, 150 bhp)

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 HSE SUV 5dr Diesel Manual 4X4 (165 g/km, 150 bhp) Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 120000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black
Metallic Santorini Black, Just arrived awaiting prep HSE great specification,, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Alpine sound system, Almond leather, 1 owner, Full dealership history, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Elec. Sunroof - Sliding Fr. Glass/Fixed Panoramic, Navigation System with Touch Screen and TMC, Climate Control Auto./Air Filtr./Quality Sensing, Cruise Control, Parking Aid-Front, Parking Aid-Rear, Seat Heated - Front, 18in 10-Spoke Alloy Wheels Sparkle Silver (New), Alarm System - Perimetric, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Driver Information Centre, Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Height and Recline and Passengers Recline, Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Drivers and Front Passengers One-Touch Open/Close, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Napoli Leather, Radio and Single CD Player, MP3 Disc Compatibility, Auxiliary Input, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Child locks & Isofix system, Steering Wheel Controls for Audio System, Cruise Control. 5 seats, Call 01257 450174 for details. Part exchange welcome, HP/PCP finance packages available, 9,850
Deane Motors
Chorley, PR76ES, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Jan 6, 2016
