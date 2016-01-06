LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 HSE Auto, Full leather, sat nav

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 Td4 HSE Auto, Full leather, sat nav Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 109777 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Stornoway grey
ELECTRIC SUNROOF, SATELLITE NAVIGATION, FULL BLACK LEATHER ELECTRIC ADJUSTABLE HEATED SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, FRONT & REAR PARKING SYSTEM , BLUETOOTH PHONE PREPARATION, CRUISE CONTROL, RETRACABLE MIRRORS, AUX CONNECTIONS, 18 INCH ALLOYS, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Auto lights, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Heated Front Screen, Hill Descent, Front Arm Rests, Terrain Response, Isofix Child Seat Preparation, Passenger Air Bag Deactivation, Traction Control, Full Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Locking With Alarm, Service History, Visit www.tvscars.co.uk, Used V.A.G & 4x4 Specialists 80 in stock
TVS Cars Ltd
WV155HP
United Kingdom
Jan 6, 2016
Oct 31, 2017