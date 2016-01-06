LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 HSE 5DR AUTOMATIC

Accessories

72000 miles. +++ BLUETOOTH TELEPHONE CONNECTION +++ This stunning Stornoway grey with cream leather Freelander HSE was previously supplied to ourselves. Having just arrived back as a part exchange, we must complement the previous owners, as this car is a credit to them. Specification on this car is high and includes a full glass panoramic sunroof, 18'' alloy wheels, front and rear audible parking aids, electric and power folding rear view mirrors, electric windows all round, automatic headlight activation, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, adjustable steering column, electric front seats - drivers with memory function, touch screen infotainment system with satellite navigation a front loading 6 CD, bluetooth telephone connection, 3 mode off road function which includes: greats gravel and snow - mud and ruts and finally sand. It also has hill descent control, automatic gearbox with tip function, double front drinks holder, ISOFIX child seat anchor points, want dash inlays remote central door locking and Alpine upgrade speakers. This model Freelander has always been the best seller. The specification on the 'HSE' model, the practicality, and now the price still make this car, one of the VERY BEST YOU CAN BUY.