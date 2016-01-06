LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 HSE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 Td4 HSE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 81000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Silver
High Spec In Excellent Condition Land Rover Freelander 2 2.2 TD4 HSE 4x4 Diesel 5 Door Automatic With Service History, 2 Keys, Satellite Navigation, Full Leather Seats, Heated Seats, 18" Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Roof/Sun Roofs, Parking Sensors, Side Steps, Heated Front Screen, Folding Electric Wing Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Bluetooth connection, USB/iPod interface, Radio/CD, Auxiliary input socket, Rear Entertainment DVD Players, Remote central locking, Electric windows, Cruise control, PAS, Rear wiper, Service indicator, Steering wheel mounted controls, Trip computer, Body coloured bumpers, Electric door mirrors, Front fog lights, Climate control, Electrically adjustable drivers seat, Electrically adjustable passenger seat, Folding rear seats, Front armrest, Height adjustable drivers seat, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Metallic Paint, 3x3 point rear seat belts, ABS, ESP, Traction control, Drivers airbag, Passenger airbag, Side airbags, Alarm, Immobiliser, FCA Registered Broker, Low Rate Finance Available With Santander Consumer And Close Brothers Finance, Please Ring For Any More Information And Low Rate Finance Quotes.
Adam Bede Motor Company
Wirksworth, DE44BG, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Jan 6, 2016
Oct 31, 2017