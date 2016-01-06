loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 HSE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 83044 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey

Metallic Stornaway, Upgrades - Adaptive Headlamps Pack, Metallic Paint, 3 months warranty, Last serviced at 83,044 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Beige Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation, Sunroof Electric (Glass), Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Automatic Climate Control Upgrade, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Computer (Driver Information System), Upholstery Leather, Branded Alpine - Dolby Prologic II/6CD Changer, Alloy Wheels (18in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3/CD Autochanger), 18in 12-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Screen, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Memory Function for Driver Seat and Ext. Mirrors, Alarm. 5 seats, UPGRADE TO A LIFETIME WARRANTY FROM ONLY 399!!, 8,295

  • Ad ID
    402672
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    83044 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£8,295

Autoroute Car Centre
ME99JY, Kent
United Kingdom

