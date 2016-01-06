loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 HSE 5d AUTO 159 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 HSE 5d AUTO 159 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 89987 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: BLUE

OPTIONAL Benefit of a 24 MONTH EXTENDED WARRANTY WITH BREAKDOWN, Charged at an additional rate of 499, APPLY FOR FINANCE ON OUR WEBSITE,Elec. Sunroof - Sliding Fr. Glass/Fixed Panoramic, Metallic Paint, Navigation System with Touch Screen and TMC, Leather Steering Wheel, Seat Heated - Front, Privacy Glass to Rear of B Post, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Central Door Locking - Remote, Immobiliser, Anti-Lock Brakes, Power-Assisted Steering, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Windscreen Wiper, Body Coloured Bumpers, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heated/Folding, Sunroof Electric, Spare Wheel, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Cruise Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Satellite Navigation, Cup Holder, Speakers - Nine, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Carpet, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Rain Sensor, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Armrest - Front/Rear, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Seat Height Adjustment - Memory Driver/Passenger, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Upholstery Leather, Air-Conditioning - Automatic

  • Ad ID
    417966
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    89987 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Fort Southwick Internet Cars
Fareham, PO176AR, Hampshire
United Kingdom

