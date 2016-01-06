loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 HSE 5d AUTO 159 BHP

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 HSE 5d AUTO 159 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 77000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

GREAT CONDITION TOP SPEC HSE AUTO FREELANDER WITH LEATHER SAT NAV ELECTRIC SUNROOF HEATED SEATS ALL BACKED UP BY FULL SERVICE HISTORY Low rate finance available!! click on our website and car to apply its easy and quick!!,Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Body Coloured Bumpers, Carpet, Central Door Locking - Remote, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heated/Folding, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Seat Height Adjustment - Memory Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Spare Wheel, Speakers - Nine, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Sunroof Electric, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Upholstery Leather, Windscreen Wiper

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420653
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    77000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£7,950

Cars To Go Ltd
Bournemouth, BH89QW, Dorset
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!