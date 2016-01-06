loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS *HURRY THESE SELL FAST* FUJI WHITE!!

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 GS *HURRY THESE SELL FAST* FUJI WHITE!! Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 48565 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Fuji White

Vehicle is located at our CINDERFORD Branch. Postcode GL14 3JB. For More Information Or To Arrange A Test Drive Please Call Will on 01594 826580 or 07484903459, ABS, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Audio Remote Control, Body Coloured Bumpers, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Drivers Airbag, Electric Door Mirrors, Folding Rear Seats, Front Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Headlight Washers, Heated Door Mirrors, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Immobiliser, Passenger Airbag, Power Steering, Radio/CD, Rear Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Reverse Parking Aid, Service Indicator, Side Airbags, Steering Wheel Rake Adjustment, Steering Wheel Reach Adjustment, Telephone, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Professionally Valeted. Approved Dealer Of ZUTO / CAR FINANCE 247 and CLOSE MOTOR FINANCE. Any Part Exchange Taken. All Credit / Debit Cards Accepted. Platinum All Component Cover Extended Warranties Available Providing Nationwide Coverage. For More Information Please Visit Us At www.kingscarsales.co.uk. We Have Been Established 15 Years / Have 2 Branches and Over 150 Cars Always In Stock .....,

  • Ad ID
    411426
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    48565 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Nick King Car Sales (Gloucester)
Gloucester, GL25DB, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

