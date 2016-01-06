LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 GS 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 Td4 GS 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 55628 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Red Metalic
Comprehensive Service History, Adjustable Drivers Seat, Adjustable Steering Column, Automatic Wipers, Foot Well Lighting, Parking Distance Control - Rear, Voice Activation, CD Player, Bluetooth Connectivity, Aux Connection, Audio Remote Ice Controls, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Front Foglamps, Front Foglights, Metallic Paint, 4WD, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox, 60/40 Split, Accessory Power Outlet In Rear, Air Conditioning, Cup Holders, Cloth Interior Trim, Climate Control, Climate Comfort Windscreen, Alloy & leather multi-function steering wheel with tilt adjustment and telescopic adjustment, Hill holder, Fog Lamps - Front, Firenze Red Metallic.
Jan 6, 2016
Oct 31, 2017