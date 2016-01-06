loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS 5dr

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 GS 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 29000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Bluetooth connection, Cruise control, Front parking sensor, Heated front seat, Rear parking sensor, Digital radio, Radio/CD, Electric door mirrors, Climate control, Front electric windows, Rear electric windows, Central locking, Remote central locking, Leather seat trim, Alloy wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    406074
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    29000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£14,495

New Barn Cars
Cheltenham, GL522DP, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

