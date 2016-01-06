LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 GS 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 29000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Silver
Bluetooth connection, Cruise control, Front parking sensor, Heated front seat, Rear parking sensor, Digital radio, Radio/CD, Electric door mirrors, Climate control, Front electric windows, Rear electric windows, Central locking, Remote central locking, Leather seat trim, Alloy wheels
New Barn Cars
Cheltenham, GL522DP, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom
Jan 6, 2016
Oct 31, 2017