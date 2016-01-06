loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 GS 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 Td4 GS 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 121000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Blue

Cruise control, PAS, Rear wiper, Service indicator, Steering wheel mounted controls, Trip computer, Audio remote control, Radio/CD, Body coloured bumpers, Electric door mirrors, Front fog lights, Full size spare wheel, Headlight washers, Heated door mirrors, Air conditioning, Folding rear seats, Front armrest, Front electric windows, Height adjustable drivers seat, Lumbar support, Rear electric windows, Rear headrests, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Metallic Paint, 3x3 point rear seat belts, ABS, Curtain airbags, Drivers airbag, ESP, Isofix child seat anchor points, Passenger airbag, Rear airbags, Side airbags, Traction control, Alarm, Remote central locking, Cloth seat trim, Alloy wheels

  • Ad ID
    414825
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    121000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£5,795

PD Car Sales
PE149JG, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

