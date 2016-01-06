loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS 5d AUTO 159 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 GS 5d AUTO 159 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 82967 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: BLUE

....This truly is an excellent example of the stylish, versatile and spacious LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS 5d AUTO 159 BHP in a stunning shade of metallic blue, sitting upon sporty alloys with good tyres too! The vehicles spacious, modern interior has been thoroughly well maintained, has stylishly upholstered seating and has many extras including dual climate control, cruise control, E/W, CD/MP3 stereo system with AUX input....the list is endless!!! This HPI clear vehicle with 2 former keepers will be sold with a fresh 12 month MOT, has a full VOSA history report, 2 keys and she truly looks and drives superbly!!! ANY TEST OR TRIAL WELCOME....ASK ABOUT OUR UNBEATABLE FINANCE PACKAGES WITH £0 DEPOSIT TO DRIVE AWAY WITHIN 1 HOUR!!! TOP WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE!!!,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Knee - Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alarm - Perimetric/Volumetric, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Traction Control System, Upholstery Cloth, Windscreen Wiper - Rear

  • Ad ID
    419034
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    82967 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£6,495

Hearsall Common Car Sales
Coventry, CV56HB, West Midlands
United Kingdom

