LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS 4X4 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 GS 4X4 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 100480 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey

Grey, A great looking example that comes with:, - 6 Services, - 2 Owners (Company + 1 Lady), - A New MOT on Sale, - Spare Key, 2 owners, Climate Control Automatic / Air Filtration, Parking Aid-Rear, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Cruise Control, Rain Sensor, 17in 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels Style 1, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alloy Wheels (17in), Computer (Driver Information System). 5 seats, 6,999

  • Ad ID
    414895
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    100480 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
