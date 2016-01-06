loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 GS 4X4 5dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 GS 4X4 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 105000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Metallic Grey, GREAT SERVICE HISTORY WITH 8 SERVICE STAMPS 7 BY LANDROVER MAIN DEALER, 17'' ALLOY WHEELS, CLIMATE CONTROL,, 3 owners, Black Cloth interior, Four wheel-drive, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Cruise Control, Climate Control Automatic / Air Filtration, Parking Aid-Rear, Alarm, 17in 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels Style 1, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alloy Wheels (17in), Computer (Driver Information System), 3x3 point rear seat belts, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Alloy wheels, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, CD Player, Central Door Locking, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Parking aid, Power steering, Remote central locking, Traction Control System, Upholstery Cloth. 5 seats, 6,249 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    401463
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    105000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£6,249

G S L Autos
Bolton, BL53QH, Lancashire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!