LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 e XS [Nav] 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 Td4 e XS [Nav] 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 107000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black

Excellent Condition Land Rover Freelander 2 2.2 TD4 XS 4X4 Diesel 5 Door With Satellite Navigation, 6 Speed Manual, 2 Keys, Bluetooth connection, Auxiliary input socket, USB/iPod interface, Climate control, Radio/CD, Partial leather seat trim, Heated front seat, Cruise control, Parking sensor, Navigation system, PAS, Rear wiper, Service indicator, Steering wheel mounted controls, Trip computer, Electric windows, Electrically adjustable drivers seat, Electrically adjustable passenger seat, Folding rear seats, Height adjustable drivers seat, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Metallic Paint, 3x3 point rear seat belts, ABS, ESP, Traction control, Drivers airbag, Passenger airbag, Side airbags, Remote central locking, Alarm, Immobiliser, Front fog lights, Electric door mirrors, Body coloured bumpers, FCA Registered Broker, Low Rate Finance Available With Santander Consumer And Close Brothers Finance, Please Ring For Any More Information And Low Rate Finance Quotes.

  • Ad ID
    402699
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    107000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£8,995

Adam Bede Motor Company
Wirksworth, DE44BG, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

