LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Td4 e HSE 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 Td4 e HSE 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 62740 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Metallic Black

Satelite Navigation, 18" Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, DAB Digital Radio, Electric seats, Front Fog Lights, Electric Front Windows, Electric rear windows, Electric Door Mirrors, Quickclear Heated Windscreen, Electric folding mirrors, Remote Central Locking, *Other Models Available:, Ask For A Test Drive Today, Complementary Accident Assist, Flexible Finance Options Available, Part Exchange Taken As Full Deposit.

  • Ad ID
    412961
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    62740 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£9,061

Evans Halshaw Car Store Peterborough
PE15PE
United Kingdom

