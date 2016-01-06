loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 (150hp) SE Manual

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 (150hp) SE Manual Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 24938 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Fuji White Solid

Accessories

18'' alloy wheels, Automatic climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Carpet mats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Push-button start, Remote central locking, Stop/start technology, Full length curtain airbags, Halogen headlamps with LED signature, Rear park distance sensors, Leather steering wheel, Rear centre armrest, Terrain Response system, Full size spare wheel, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric windows, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Heated washer nozzles, Land Rover sound system: 80W, Power fold exterior mirrors, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Daytime running lights

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403513
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    24938 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£18,000

Morrisons Land Rover
FK78EP
United Kingdom

