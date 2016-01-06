LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 TD4 (150hp) GS Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 TD4 (150hp) GS Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 21000 Engine Size: Ext Color: RED
Dual power heated foldback mirrors, Exterior badging: 'TD4 GS', Single CD player, Variant: Freelander 2 TD4 (150PS) 'GS', 17'' 'Style 1' alloy wheels, 6-speed automatic transmission, ATC (base) + ACCF + Pollen, Paint finish: metallic, Park Distance Control - front, Full size spare wheel, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake Assist (EBA), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Headlamp power wash, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Park distance control (PDC), Perimetric protection (alarm), Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Remote central locking, Alpine audio system with single CD player, Clearview Pack, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Driver information centre, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Auxiliary power socket, Terrain Response system
