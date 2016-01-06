loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Sd4 Hse Lux 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 Sd4 Hse Lux 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23500 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Heated Front Windscreen, Low Mileage& Full Service History, Rear wash/wipe, ABS + traction control, Terrain Response, Personal telephone integration system with bluetooth, Cruise control, Stop/start button, Service interval indicator, Auto-dipping door mirrors in reverse gear...

  • Ad ID
    407036
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    23500 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£23,444

Farnell Land Rover Guiseley
Leeds, LS208NJ, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

