LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 HSE LUX 5dr Auto Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 SD4 HSE LUX 5dr Auto Automatic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 24175 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Cruise control, Digital clock, Driver information module, Front Parking Aid, Navigation system with TMC, PAS, Personal telephone integration system with bluetooth, Rear parking aid, Rear view camera, Service interval indicator, Stop/start button, Auto dimming rear view mirror with humidity sensor, Auto-dipping door mirrors in reverse gear, Automatic headlights + automatic windscreen wipers, Bi-Xenon headlights with headlight levelling, Daytime running lights, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Electric front/rear windows, Electric Sunroof - sliding front glass and fixed glass rear Panoramic roof, LED headlamp signature, One shot lowering/closing on front windows, Rear wash/wipe, 12V power point front/rear, 12V power point in luggage area, 3 position memory for driver's seat and driving mirrors, 3 rear headrests, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Auto climate control with air filtration and air quality sensing for auto recirculation, Auxiliary heater, Driver/passenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors, Electric height adjustable driver seat, Front armrests, Front centre console storage box, Front head restraints, Front reading lamps, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Luggage cover, Map pockets on front seats, Pollen filter, Puddle and footwell lamps, Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders + storage, Rear centre head restraint, Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel, Two rear outer seat isofix location points, Windsor leather electric driver's adjustment

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411353
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    24175 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
