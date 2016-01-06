loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 Sd4 Hse 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 Sd4 Hse 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 74203 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Rear wash/wipe, Electronic parking brake, Terrain Response, Personal telephone integration system with bluetooth, Cruise control, Stop/start button, Service interval indicator, Auto-dipping door mirrors in reverse gear...

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413842
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    74203 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£14,999

Bristol Street Motors Renault Exeter
Exeter, EX28NT, Devon
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!