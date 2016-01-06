LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 (190hp) XS Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) XS Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17980 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: BLACK

17'' alloy wheels, Dual power heated foldback mirrors, Engine: SD4 (190PS), 6-speed automatic transmission, ATC (base) + ACCF + Pollen, Paint finish: metallic, 'Nutmeg' carpet, Hi-line audio system, Full size spare wheel, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Exterior badging: 'SD4 XS', Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Gradient Release Control (GRC), HDD Navigation System, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Perimetric protection (alarm), Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Remote central locking, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Full length curtain airbags, Halogen headlamps with LED signature, Rear park distance sensors, Roll Stability Control (RSC), USB connection, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system

  • Ad ID
    411401
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    17980 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£19,990

Land Rover Pulborough
Pulborough, RH201AS, West Sussex
United Kingdom

