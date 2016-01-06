LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Metropolis Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Metropolis Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27425 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: GREY
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), HDD Navigation System, Heated seats, Rear spoiler, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 'Grand Black' veneer, 19'' diamond turned alloy wheels, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Sliding panoramic roof, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Driver & passenger airbags, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Instant Mobility System, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power fold exterior mirrors, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Remote central locking, 6-speed automatic transmission, Full length curtain airbags, Paint finish: metallic, Rear park distance sensors, Rear centre armrest, Terrain Response system, 19'' alloy wheels, Anti-lock braking system, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Gradient Release Control (GRC), Headlamp power wash, Heated washer nozzles, Meridian audio system (825W), Push-button start, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Front parking aid with front visual display, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Daytime running lights
Advantage Land Rover Basingstoke
RG216YH
United Kingdom
Jan 6, 2016
Oct 31, 2017