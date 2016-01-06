LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Metropolis Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Metropolis Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black
Santorini Black, Leather, Ebony full, 19'' alloy wheels, Driver heated seat - 2 stage, Electric heated door mirrors, HDD Navigation System, Heated passenger seat - 2 stage, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, ATC (high) + ACCF + Pollen, Automatic low-light sensing headlights, Convex driver and passenger door mirrors, Heated steering wheel, HLDF touchscreen, Memory mirrors, Rear park distance sensors, Rear parking aid, Auto lock on drive away, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Cruise control, Electric sunroof - tilt/slide, Headlamp levelling, Heated front windscreen, Personal telephone integration, Power fold exterior mirrors, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Trip computer, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Analogue radio with DAB reception, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Voice control, Double locking, Park Distance Control - front, Tail door wash/wipe, Tail lights (4-pocket), 6-speed automatic transmission, Anti-lock braking system, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Headlamp power wash, Heated seats, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Push-button start, Remote central locking, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Full length curtain airbags, Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Vehicle tilt sensor, Rear centre armrest, Terrain Response system. 5 seats, BESPOKE VIDEO AVAILABLE, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO ASK, 24,990
Land Rover Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD50RP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Jan 6, 2016
Oct 31, 2017