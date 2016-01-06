LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 32314 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black
Santorini Black, Leather, Ebony 'Napoli', 19'' alloy wheels, Automatic drive-away locking, Driver heated seat - 2 stage, Electric heated door mirrors, HDD Navigation System, Heated passenger seat - 2 stage, Privacy glass, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, Trip computer, Automatic low-light sensing headlights, Front and rear park distance sensors, Heated steering wheel, HLDF touchscreen, Memory mirrors, Rear parking aid, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Park Distance Control - front, Cruise control, Electric sunroof - tilt/slide, Heated front windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, Personal telephone integration, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Analogue radio with DAB reception, ATC (high) + ACCF + Pollen, Convex driver and passenger door mirrors, Voice control, Quartz Halogen headlights, Tail lights (4-pocket), 6-speed automatic transmission, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front side airbags, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Remote central locking, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Driver power lumbar adjustment, Full length curtain airbags, Traffic Message Channel (TMC), USB connection, Vehicle tilt sensor, Double locking, Loadspace cover, Rear centre armrest, Tail door wash/wipe, Terrain Response system. 5 seats, BESPOKE VIDEO AVAILABLE, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO ASK, 20,990
Land Rover Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD50RP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Jan 6, 2016
Oct 31, 2017