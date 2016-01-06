LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49396 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK
Engine: SD4 (190PS), Exterior badging: 'SD4 HSE', 'Grand Black' veneer, 18'' 10 spoke Alloy Wheels, 6-speed automatic transmission, Paint finish: metallic, 'Nutmeg' carpet, Front floor carpet mats, Full size spare wheel, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, CD autochanger, Cold Climate Pack, Colour navigation system with TMC, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake Assist (EBA), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Park distance control (PDC), Perimetric protection (alarm), Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, Remote central locking, Clearview Pack, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Driver information centre, Electric panoramic roof, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Auxiliary power socket, Park Distance Control - front, Terrain Response system
Westover Land Rover Christchurch
Christchurch, BH232BN, Dorset
United Kingdom
Jan 6, 2016
Oct 31, 2017