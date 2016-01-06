loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 TD4 SE 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 TD4 SE 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 88000 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: Blue

Blue, Upgraded 16'' Alloy Wheels, CD/MP3 In Car Entertainment, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full 12 Month MOT, Privacy Glass, 5+ owners, Air Conditioning, Park Distance Control, Heated Seats, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger/Rear), ICE RDS in Dash 6 CD/Radio, Heated Windscreen, 16in Freedom Alloys (x5), Alcantara Seat Facings, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Upholstery Suede Effect, Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Alloy Wheels (16in). 5 seats, **NO ADMIN FEES** Viewing essential on this Land Rover, don't miss out! Contact one of our Vehicle Consultants to arrange a test drive, or just come along to pay us a visit. With over 350 used cars in stock we offer a wide selection to help meet YOUR requirements! All of our approved vehicles are HPI clear, with 5 days AVIVA drive away insurance available. We also offer a competitive Part Exchange against your old vehicle and have a wide range of warranties to suit your motoring needs. We can also source the best finance options available for you, 2,989

  • Ad ID
    416136
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    88000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1951
  • Engine Model
    1951
£2,989

Prestige Motors Direct Ltd
WA128BG, Merseyside
United Kingdom

