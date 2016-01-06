LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 TD4 SE 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 TD4 SE 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 88000 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: Blue
Blue, Upgraded 16'' Alloy Wheels, CD/MP3 In Car Entertainment, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full 12 Month MOT, Privacy Glass, 5+ owners, Air Conditioning, Park Distance Control, Heated Seats, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger/Rear), ICE RDS in Dash 6 CD/Radio, Heated Windscreen, 16in Freedom Alloys (x5), Alcantara Seat Facings, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Upholstery Suede Effect, Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Alloy Wheels (16in). 5 seats, **NO ADMIN FEES** Viewing essential on this Land Rover, don't miss out! Contact one of our Vehicle Consultants to arrange a test drive, or just come along to pay us a visit. With over 350 used cars in stock we offer a wide selection to help meet YOUR requirements! All of our approved vehicles are HPI clear, with 5 days AVIVA drive away insurance available. We also offer a competitive Part Exchange against your old vehicle and have a wide range of warranties to suit your motoring needs. We can also source the best finance options available for you, 2,989
Prestige Motors Direct Ltd
WA128BG, Merseyside
United Kingdom
Jan 6, 2016
Oct 31, 2017