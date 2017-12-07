loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 TD4 SE 5dr 2004

Top Brand Cars Are Pleased To Offer This Low Mileage Land Rover Freelander TD4 SE, This Vehicle Has Only Had 3 Former Keepers And Has Lots Of Service History With 8 Stamps In The Book, Extras Include: Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Towbar With Electrics, Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Windows and Mirrors, Radio/CD Player, Remote Central Locking With Spare Key, Finished In Red With Cream Leather/Suede Interior, This Freelander Is Great Value For Money And Hpi Clear, Part Exchange Welcome, Debit/Credit Cards Accepted, Full Dealer Facililtes, VIEWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, WE ARE FSA APPROVED AND CAN OFFER NO DEPOSIT AND LOW RATE FINANCE, HP/PCP/LEASE PURCHASE.

  • Ad ID
    417981
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    07/12/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    80000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.951
  • Engine Model
    2.0 TD4 SE 5dr
Hoddesdon, EN11 0AT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

