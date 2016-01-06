loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 Td4 HSE Station Wagon 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 Td4 HSE Station Wagon 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 102000 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: Silver

Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash Wipe, Roof Rails, Towbar, Sidesteps, ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Immobiliser, Computer, Central Locking - Remote, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Electric Mirrors, Electric Sunroof, Electric Windows, Heated Front Screen, Heated Seats, Power Assisted Steering, Rear Head Rests, Remote Key Locking, CD Player, CD Multiplayer, Full Service History, Leather upholstery, Low tax / Insurance, Any Inspection Welcome, Click Website for all stock, High level brake light, 17" Alloys, Bluetooth, Navigation System,

  • Ad ID
    412941
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    102000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1951
  • Engine Model
    1951
£2,995

Desirable Motors
Tredegar, NP224HR, Gwent
United Kingdom

