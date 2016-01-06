LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 TD4 Freestyle 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 TD4 Freestyle 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 115000 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: Green
Metallic Green, Upgrades - 17in Evolution Alloys (x5), Next MOT due 25/09/2018, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Heated Seats, Air-Conditioning, Park Distance Control, Alcantara Seat Facings, Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), ICE RDS in Dash 6 CD/Radio, Electric windows, Electric door mirrors. 5 seats, Open 7 days a week. 50 plus more in stock at www.fernsidemotor.co.uk see our website, 2,990
Fernside Motor Company
Croydon, CR03AB, Surrey
United Kingdom
Jan 6, 2016
Oct 31, 2017