LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 TD4 ES 2002

2002 LANDROVER FREELANDER 2.0 TD4 ES 4X4;;HIGH SPEC WITH LEATHER HEATED SEATS ETC;;ONLY 64K MILES WITH ONE OWNER FROM NEW;;FULL SERVICE HISTORY;;12 MONTHS MOT;;IMMACULATE CONDITION FOR YEAR;;MUST BE SEEN;;LOW MILEAGE FREELANDER WITH ONE OWNER FROM NEW AND FULL SERVICE HISTORY, Upgrades - Paint Black, Front Cup Holders, Next MOT due 08/12/2018, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Electric Sunroof, Air-Conditioning, Alloy Wheels - 17in Freedom, CD Autochanger, Premium Single CD Unit, Radio/Cassette with Remote S/W Controls, 17in Evolution ilo 16in Triple Sport, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alarm, Alloy wheels, CD Player, Central locking, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Heated seats, Power steering. 5 seats, Black, GBP 1,995;;Autoland​ look to offer great customer service to go along with great cars at great prices. All our cars are competitively priced and we are constantly price matching competitors. ;;Vehicles priced from GBP 1000 to GBP 30,000 ;;All vehicles hpi checked ;;32 point inspection carried out on vehicles ;;All vehicles come with 30 day warranty for complete peace of mind** ;;Part exchange welcome ;;Autoland car sales is based on the outskirts of Edinburgh In the heart of the Luxury Motor Village. We are based 5 mins from Edinburgh Airport and 20 mins from Haymarket Train station. ​ ;;Viewings can be arranged out with these times by arranging an appointment...... ;;Extended warranties are available at additional cost 3,6,12 and 24 months starting from only GBP 49..... ;;CALL US TODAY FOR COMPETITIVE FINANCE RATES....... ;;ALL MAJOR DEBIT AND CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED FOR A SMALL FEE ;;CHECK OUR WEBSITE FOR OTHER CARS ;;;OPENING HOURS : ;;TUE TO FRI 10.30am til 5.00pm ;SAT 10am til 5pm ;SUN 12pm til 5pm ;;AUTOLAND ;Quality used cars ;;64a and 64b Bridge Street ;Newbridge ;EH28 8SH ;;07756584624