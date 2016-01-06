LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 TD4 Adventurer Hard Top 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 TD4 Adventurer Hard Top 3dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 75846 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: Silver
Silver, A great looking example that comes with:, - Full Service History (Last @ 74,022 Miles- 9 Stamps), - 2 Owners From New (Company +1 Private), - Spare Key, - April 2018 MOT, 2 owners, Air-Conditioning, 16in Freedom Alloys (x5), Electric Windows (Front), Alarm. 5 seats, 3,999
Allsorts Motor Company
CF827PP
United Kingdom
Jan 6, 2016
Oct 31, 2017