loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 TD4 Adventurer Hard Top 3dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 TD4 Adventurer Hard Top 3dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 75846 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Silver, A great looking example that comes with:, - Full Service History (Last @ 74,022 Miles- 9 Stamps), - 2 Owners From New (Company +1 Private), - Spare Key, - April 2018 MOT, 2 owners, Air-Conditioning, 16in Freedom Alloys (x5), Electric Windows (Front), Alarm. 5 seats, 3,999

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417444
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    75846 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1951
  • Engine Model
    1951
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£3,999

Allsorts Motor Company
CF827PP
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!