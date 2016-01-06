LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 TD4 ADVENTURER 3d 110 BHP

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 TD4 ADVENTURER 3d 110 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 57885 Engine Size: 1951 Ext Color: BLACK

**** GO ANYWHERE **** Just in! This Gorgeous 2006 (56) Land Rover Freelander Adventurer 2.0 TD Finished in Metallic Black!! • 2 Keys • 57885 Miles • Manual • Diesel • 4X4 • Sun Roof • AC • FM/AM Radio With CD Player • Electric Mirrors • Electric Windows • Remote Central Locking • HPI Clear • 12 Months MOT • 6 Months Warranty *** Own this car from just £24 per week with no deposit *** *** Representative APR 10.9% - Terms & Conditions Apply ** Only buy from a trusted dealer! Check out our Facebook reviews from our happy customers! No Deposit Finance Available - Part Exchange Welcome! We accept 9 out of 10 applications. Drive away today! To Fill Out Our 2 Minute Finance Application, Please Click The Link below http://www.empressivemotorcompany.co.uk/finance.php For more information, visit our website www.empressivemotorcompany.co.uk, call us on 01685 721777 or message us on Facebook

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417903
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    57885 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1951
  • Engine Model
    1951
£4,999

Empressive Motor Company
Merthyr Tydfil, CF482SR, Mid Glamorgan
United Kingdom

