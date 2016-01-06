loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER FREELANDER 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: FREELANDER Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15074 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Leather, Ebony, Powered tailgate, Privacy glass, Heated steering wheel, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Secure Tracker system, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured roof, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front side airbags

  • Ad ID
    403002
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Freelander
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    15074 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Gordon Lamb Chesterfield Land Rover
Chesterfield, S419EG, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

