2004 Land Rover Freelander TD4 S.E.

The Full title of this vehicle is:- LAND ROVER FREELANDER TD4 SE H/B A DIESEL ESTATE. FACE LIFT MODEL.. (phew!) This is a nice example of this quirky little Land Rover. Registered 27 January 2004 with only 86,200 miles so far (rising due to daily use). 5 Previous owners and MOT,ed until October 2018. The body is shiny black with 4 original twin 3 spoke alloy wheels all in good condition, with 4 excellent tyres. The interior is black with half alcantara (suede type) seats. The carpets, Dash, Roof lining and panels are all good. The front part of the roof has 2 x Tilt and removable glass panels and the rear can be removed completely from the vehicle. The engine runs sweet and the auto box smooth. The car has a service history until almost 58,000 miles and has just had a full service inc. new top mounts, cooling pipes, oil and filters. The car has lots of refinements including:- Heated Seats (base and back). Tow Bar with electrics, Air Conditioning, Electric windows including rear window, Heated FRONT and rear screens, 6 CD front loader CD player/radio, Central locking remote, 2 Keys, and all 3 original booklets. This car drives very well, a comfortable 2 door 4 seater with a large bo