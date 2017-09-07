LAND ROVER DISCOVERY V8I ES 2003

car description

2003 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4.0 V8i ES AUTOMATIC FINISHED IN BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC PAINT WITH FULL EXTENDED BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR ;SAME LADY OWNER FOR THE LAST 10 YEARS , ONLY 75,335 WARRANTED MILES FROM NEW AND IN TRULY EXCELLENT CONDITION THROUGHOUT;;18" Inch Twin 5 - Spoke Alloy Wheels;Tyre Condition - Excellent ( X4 Matching );Full Size 18" Spare Alloy Wheel with Brand New Goodyear Tyre;Full 7 Seats ( Rears are Foldable for Boot Space );Automatic Gearbox with Switchable 4 Wheel Drive System Including Hi and Lo Ratios , Diff Lock , Snow and Hill Descent Modes plus Rear Suspension Lift;Factory Fitted Twin Outlet Towbar;Rear Park Distance Control Sensors;Headlight Powerwash System;Electronically Adjustable and Heated Wing Mirrors with Powerfold Function;Full Extended Heated Black Leather Interior with 10 Way Electronic Front Seat Adjustment;CD / Radio Stereo System with 6 Disc CD Changer;Dual Zone Digital Climate Control with Automatic Air Conditioning;Electric Windows both Front and Rear;Quickclear Heated Front Windscreen;Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel with Fingertip Stereo Controls;Power Assisted Steering;Remote Central Deadlocking , Immobiliser and Alarm System;Twin Panoramic Glass Sunroof System - Electric Tilt and Slide System to Rear;Adjustable Steering Column;;HIGHEST QUALITY ROMANO LPG CONVERSION FITTED IN 2007 AT 41,619 MILES ( INVOICES / PAPERWORK / MANUALS / CERTIFICATE OF CONFORMITY ALL PRESENT );LPG SYSTEM LAST SERVICED IN FEBRUARY 2016 AND IN PERFECT WORKING ORDER ( VERY IMPORTANT ) ;DRIVES WITHOUT FAULT - ANY INSPECTION WELCOME ;SUPPLIED WITH ALL HANDBOOKS / MANUALS , CLEAR HPI REPORT , LONG MOT UNTIL 2018 AND A VERY GOOD DOCUMENTED SERVICE HISTORY RECORD ;BECOMING RARE AND COLLECTABLE NOW IN THIS CONDITION AND WITH SUCH LOW MILEAGE - SOUND FINANCIAL INVESTMENT;LOW RATE FINANCE AVAILABLE and EXPERIAN AUTO CHECKED ;CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED