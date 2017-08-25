loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY TD5 GS 7STR 2003

£4,550
car description

7 SEATER,FINISHED IN GREY METALLIC WITH CONTRASTING BLACK LEATHER UPHOLSTERY,2 SUNROOFS, FRONT FOG LAMPS,ROOF RACK,, Sunroof Manual (Glass Tilt Front/Rear), Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 16in Polar, Alloy Wheels - 16in Pursuit, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Mid-Line ICE, Pursuit 16in Alloy Wheels, Electric door mirrors, Immobiliser, Leather seats, Remote central locking, Traction control. 7 seats, Grey, 1 YEARS BRAND NEW MOT AND SERVICE ON SALE, PLEASE CALL OUR SHOWROOM TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE., GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES INC ,ALL MAJOR DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED. WE ARE LOCATED IN STOKE POGES

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306844
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    25/08/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    122000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.495
  • Engine Model
    TD5 GS 7STR
PINEWOOD NURSERIES, WEXHAM STREET, STOKE POGES
Slough, SL3 6NB, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

