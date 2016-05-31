loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY TD5 ES MANUAL 7 SEATS

Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: TD5 ES MANUAL 7 SEATS Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 137000 Engine Size: 2495 Ext Color: Blue

Alloy wheels, 4x4, Turbodiesel, manual gearbox, air conditioning, climate control, heated seats, electric windows/mirrors, remote central locking, alloy wheels, tow bar, full service history, new mot, this is not the usual rubbish you see for sale this vehicle is in excellent condition

  • Ad ID
    402697
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    137000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2495
  • Engine Model
    2495
£3,495

A20 Car Sales
Hollingbourne, ME171XG, Kent
United Kingdom

