LAND ROVER DISCOVERY TD5 ES

£4,995
Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: TD5 ES Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 102000 Engine Size: 2495 Ext Color: BLACK

two owners from new service book 11 stamps + invoices and old mots, mot 18-03-18, , Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Sunroof, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Traction Control, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Cruise Control, Alarm, Immobiliser, Full Leather Interior, Alloy Wheels,e/seats, heated seats, any further questions call 07860802942.viewing by appointment only.thanks for looking.

  • Ad ID
    321005
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    102000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2495
  • Engine Model
    2495
Hayes Cars Ltd
CM63LA, Essex
United Kingdom

