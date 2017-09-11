LAND ROVER DISCOVERY TD5 ES

Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: TD5 ES Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 102000 Engine Size: 2495 Ext Color: BLACK
two owners from new service book 11 stamps + invoices and old mots, mot 18-03-18, , Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Sunroof, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Traction Control, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Cruise Control, Alarm, Immobiliser, Full Leather Interior, Alloy Wheels,e/seats, heated seats, any further questions call 07860802942.viewing by appointment only.thanks for looking.
Hayes Cars Ltd
CM63LA, Essex
United Kingdom
