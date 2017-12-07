loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY TD5 2.5 ES - 5 Dr - 7 Seats 4x4 Manual 2001

2001 Land Rover Discovery TD5 ES - 5 Dr 4x4 - Manual Turbo Diesel ;;A very nice example of the Land Rover Discovery TD5. Looks stylish in metallic blue with tan half leather interior. Recently taken in part exchange. Supplied with a good service history which includes replacement clutch etc. Over GBP 4,000 spent in the last few years. Nice specification which includes; alloy wheels, half leather tan interior, heated seats, twin roofs, tow bar, air conditioning, electric windows etc.;;Due to its age and mileage whilst this car drives without fault it is sold under strict trade terms and is excluded from our normal warranty.

ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels Central Locking Climate Control Driver Airbag Elec Folding Mirrors Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Full Size Spare Wheel Half Leather HPI Clear Immobiliser Metallic Paint Multi Function Steering Wheel P/Ex Clearance Power Assisted Steering Radio Spare Key Tow Bar with Electrics

  • Ad ID
    417983
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    07/12/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    129000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.495
  • Engine Model
    TD5 2.5 ES - 5 Dr - 7 Seats 4x4
£2,490

Shorts of Heathfield, Vines Cross Road, Horam, Heathfield
Heathfield, TN21 0HB, East Sussex
United Kingdom

