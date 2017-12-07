LAND ROVER DISCOVERY TD5 2.5 ES - 5 Dr - 7 Seats 4x4 Manual 2001

car description

2001 Land Rover Discovery TD5 ES - 5 Dr 4x4 - Manual Turbo Diesel ;;A very nice example of the Land Rover Discovery TD5. Looks stylish in metallic blue with tan half leather interior. Recently taken in part exchange. Supplied with a good service history which includes replacement clutch etc. Over GBP 4,000 spent in the last few years. Nice specification which includes; alloy wheels, half leather tan interior, heated seats, twin roofs, tow bar, air conditioning, electric windows etc.;;Due to its age and mileage whilst this car drives without fault it is sold under strict trade terms and is excluded from our normal warranty.