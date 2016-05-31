loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY TD4 SE TECH Automatic

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: TD4 SE TECH Automatic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11793 Engine Size: 1685 Ext Color: BROWN

Accessories

Body coloured bumpers, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Electric front/rear windows, Front fog lamps, Heated windscreen, Rear wiper, 2nd row 60/40 split/fold, 2nd row folding rear centre armrest, Centre console with sliding front armrest, Dual zone climate control, Front and rear headrests, Illuminated vanity mirrors, Isofix child seat preparation, Loadspace cover, Slide/recline 2nd row seats, Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel, Twin cupholders in rear centre armrest, 3 point seatbelts on all seats, ABS, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Collision mitigation braking system, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, Electronic brake force distribution, Electronic parking brake, Emergency brake assist, ESP + traction control, Hill start assist, Pedestrian airbag system, Roll stability control, Side and curtain airbags for front and 2nd row seats, Tyre pressure monitoring system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402654
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    11793 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1685
  • Engine Model
    1685
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£28,495

Sinclair Approved Used Cars
SA49GW
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!