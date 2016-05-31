LAND ROVER DISCOVERY TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6525 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Firenze Red Metallic
18'' Aeroviper Alloy Wheels,Fixed Panoramic Glass Roof,Rear View Camera,Heated Front Seats,Bluetooth Telephone and Audio Streaming,Navigation,Heated Screen,DAB Digital Radio,Privacy Glass,Space Saver Spare Wheel,Grained Leather,5yr Service Plan,InControl Secure,VAT Qualifying Vehicle
Guy Salmon Land Rover Thames Ditton
Thames Ditton, KT70TA, Surrey
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017