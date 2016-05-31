loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6525 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Firenze Red Metallic

Accessories

18'' Aeroviper Alloy Wheels,Fixed Panoramic Glass Roof,Rear View Camera,Heated Front Seats,Bluetooth Telephone and Audio Streaming,Navigation,Heated Screen,DAB Digital Radio,Privacy Glass,Space Saver Spare Wheel,Grained Leather,5yr Service Plan,InControl Secure,VAT Qualifying Vehicle

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    401531
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6525 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Guy Salmon Land Rover Thames Ditton
Thames Ditton, KT70TA, Surrey
United Kingdom

