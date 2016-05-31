loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT TD4 SE TECH Manual

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: TD4 SE TECH Manual Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 8730 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: WHITE

18` Alloys, Touch Screen Sat Nav, Half Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, LED Daytime Running Lights, Front Foglights, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Closing Tailgate, Sport seats, Dual Zone Climate Control With Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, Bluetooth System, Media In With I-Pod Connection , CD player, Leather Multi Function Steering Wheel , Auto Lights and Wipers, Electronic Handbrake, Remote central locking, Electric windows, Electric door mirrors, Trip computer, Immobiliser, Alarm, Drivers airbag, Passenger airbag, Side airbags, Electronic stability control, Isofix points, VIDEO OF THIS VEHICLE ON REQUEST

  • Ad ID
    411925
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    8730 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
