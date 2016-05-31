LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT TD4 HSE BLACK Auto

Accessories

Due in W/C 20-10-2017UKI (Sudbury) Limited are delighted to offer this striking 2016 (16) Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Black for sale presented in Phoenix orange metallic. This Discovery sport is presented in fantastic condition, it has been very well looked after and maintained to a very high standard having full Land Rover service history and having only recently being serviced.1 Owner frome new, there is an incredible specification on this Discovery sport being the HSE Black, the spec consists of, Panoramic roof, Satellite navigation, Bluetooth telephone, DAB radio, Meridian high end audio system, Heated seats, Cruise control, Electric front seats with memory, 7 Seats, Electric powered boot, Full Black leather upholstery, Climate control, Reverse assist camera, Front and Rear parking sensors, Automatic lights and wipers, Bi-Xenon headlights, Phoenix Orange metallic, Gloss Black styling package, Running boards, Privacy glass, Electric folding door mirrors, Heated front windscreen, 20 Gloss black alloy wheels.Rear Seat Entertainment can be fitted if required approx cost at time of publication 999.00This vehicle comes with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty and is HPI clear., We also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our customers.